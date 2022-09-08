Late Notices
Ann Barnett
CAMERON, Mo. Elizabeth Ann Barnett,, 62, passed away Sept. 6, 2022. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. A private service will be held at Ridgely Cemetery. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Doris E. Bowers
FORT LEE, New Jersey Doris Elaine (Jackson) Bowers, 80, Fort Lee, New Jersey, formerly Craig, Missouri, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, Fort Lee. Service and Interment: 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Tharp Cemetery, Craig. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sharps Grove Community Church, Craig. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.www.minterfuneralchapels.com
LCpl John M. Griffin
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. LCpl John Michael Griffin, 21, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, in Twentynine Palms, California. Funeral 10 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022, at Camp Farwesta, with burial following at Old School Presbyterian Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Toby L. Hudson
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa Toby Lee Hudson, 47, Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, High Creek Cemetery, Watson. No visitation.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapels, Rock Port, Missouri. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
John C. Johnson
John C. Johnson, 55, St. Joseph, died Sept. 6. Arrangements are pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.bullockffc.com
Laura M. Morris
Laura Mae Morris, 55, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2022. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, East Hills Church of Christ. Visitation 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donna E. Offutt
CAMERON, Mo. Donna Elaine Offutt, 77, passed away Sept. 3, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 17, the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com
Colette M. Simpson
CAMERON, Mo. Colette Marie Simpson, 67, passed away Sept. 3, 2022. Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Turning Point Church, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com
Jeanne F. Weller
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Sept. 9, United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
