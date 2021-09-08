Late Notices
Joyce Ann Annigian
Joyce Ann Annigian 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Janice Dilley
Janice Dilley, 77, St. Joseph passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jimmy P. Gaddy, II
Jimmy P. Gaddy, II, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Larry Joe Kincaid
POLO, Mo. Larry Joe Kincaid, age 82 of Polo, Missouri, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
Aleene Marsh
ALBANY, Mo. Aleene Marsh, 93, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the First Baptist Church in Albany. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Terry D. Murphy
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Terry Douglas Murphy Watatai, 79, of the Iowa Reservation at White Cloud, Kansas, joined his eternal ancestors Sept. 4, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service info.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.