Late Notices

Joyce Ann Annigian

Joyce Ann Annigian 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Janice Dilley

Janice Dilley, 77, St. Joseph passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jimmy P. Gaddy, II

Jimmy P. Gaddy, II, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Larry Joe Kincaid

POLO, Mo. Larry Joe Kincaid, age 82 of Polo, Missouri, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.

Aleene Marsh

ALBANY, Mo. Aleene Marsh, 93, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the First Baptist Church in Albany. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Terry D. Murphy

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Terry Douglas Murphy Watatai, 79, of the Iowa Reservation at White Cloud, Kansas, joined his eternal ancestors Sept. 4, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service info.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.