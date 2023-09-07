Late Notices, Sept.7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesJohn L. ODellJohn Lee ODell, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home, interment Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.Robert H. SchumanHIAWATHA, Kan. Robert H. Bob Schuman, 88, formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died Sept. 3, 2023. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept.8, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.7, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.6, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMissing DeKalb teen found safeTwo more hotels coming to property near ShoppesSchool board discord flares upCameron father sues district in federal courtMan taken to hospital with gunshot wound to legIowa man dies after Nodaway County motorcycle crashDowntown liquor, tobacco shop burnsQuikTrip opening set for next summerSchool board to disband all committeesAs lake vanishes, talk of dredging bubbles up
