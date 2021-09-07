Late Notices
Brenda Blair
Brenda Blair, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Margaret Grantham
STANBERRY, Mo. Margaret Grantham, 91, Stanberry, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Alanthus Church of Christ, Alanthus, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial: Will follow at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Terry D. Murphy
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Terry D. Murphy, Witatai, 79, died Sept. 3. 2021.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Kansas.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Anna M. Purvis
GALLATIN, Mo. Anna M. Purvis, 78, Gallatin, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at a Cameron, Missouri nursing home.
Graveside Service and Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Modena, Missouri, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
David A. Schank
David A. Schank, 42, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at his St. Joseph home.
Services: pending, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
