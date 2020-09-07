Late Notices

Betty Dobbs

Betty Dobbs, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jim Geller

Jim Geller, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Carmen Lee

WINSTON, Mo. Carmen Lee, 87, Winston, passed at her home on Sept. 6, 2020.

Cremation and services: pending.

Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Geraldine Jeri Pratt

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Geraldine Jeri Pratt, 93, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Private Family Inurnment: at a later date.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.