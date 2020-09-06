Late Notices

Ruby Ballinger

WESTBORO, Mo. Ruby Ballinger, 100, Westboro, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Open visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

There is no Family visitation.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Dixie R. Blessing

BETHANY, Mo. Dixie Rose Blessing, 87, Bethany, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Lamoni Specialty Care, Lamoni, Iowa.

Private Graveside Services: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, at a later date, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

There is no visitation.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Bernice "Jean" (Hawkins) Burst

CAMERON, Mo. Bernice "Jean" (Hawkins) Burst, 85, of Maysville, Missouri, formally of Cameron, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 12, 2020, Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville.

Christian Burial to follow at the Allen cemetery, Gower, Missouri.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 11, 2020, Turner family Funeral home in Maysville.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Don A. Frazier

Don A. Frazier, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rodney T. Knott

COFFEY, Mo. Rodney Thane Knott, 64, Coffey, passed away, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at a KU Med Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in the Coffey Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with family present intermittently, where social distancing will be observed, with masks recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.