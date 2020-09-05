Late Notices

Lewis S. McColm

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lewis Lew Sherman McColm, 87, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Services: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Madelyn West

Madelyn West, 28, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020,.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Maddie will be cremated following services. Online condolence, donations and obituary at

Frederick M. Westhoff

Frederick Michael Mike Westhoff, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.