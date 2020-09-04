Late Notices

Yvonna Arnold

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Yvonna Arnold, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Lamoni Specialty Care.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Maureen I. Asbell

Maureen I. (Swafford) (White) Asbell, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

John Bittiker

John Bittiker, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 1, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John E. Combs

John E. Combs, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wilbur Kates

Wilbur Wil Kates, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wayne E. Kurtz

OREGON, Mo. - Wayne E. Kurtz, 90, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Oregon, Missouri. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Geraldine McAsey

Geraldine "Jerri" McAsey 90, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Zacherey M. Moberly

Zacherey M. "Zach" Moberly 34 of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. An inurnment will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

Donald A. Robinson

Blythedale, MO: Donald Allen Robinson, 90, Blythedale, Missouri, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 1, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Audrey A. Tygart

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Audrey A. Tygart, 91, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sept. 1, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. and Funeral Services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at First Baptist Church of Smithville

Burial with Military Honors: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Jerry R. Wiedmaier

Jerry R. Wiedmaier 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.