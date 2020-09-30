Late Notices
Velva L. Allison
Velva L. Allison, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marcus A. Boyd
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Marcus Tony Anthony Boyd, 79, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Services: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Timothy W. Stone
COWGILL, Mo. Timothy "Tim" W. Stone, 61, Cowgill, passed on Sept. 28, 2020.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Prairie Ridge Church, west of Polo, Mo.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Prairie Ridge Church. Interment: Prairie Ridge Cemetery.
www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.