Late Notices

Velva L. Allison

Velva L. Allison, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marcus A. Boyd

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Marcus Tony Anthony Boyd, 79, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Services: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Timothy W. Stone

COWGILL, Mo. Timothy "Tim" W. Stone, 61, Cowgill, passed on Sept. 28, 2020.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Prairie Ridge Church, west of Polo, Mo.

Funeral: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Prairie Ridge Church. Interment: Prairie Ridge Cemetery.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

