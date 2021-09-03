Late Notices
Meta M. Hull
TARKIO, Mo. Meta M. Hull, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. Funeral 11 a.m., Sept. 4 St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro. Open visitation begins noon Sept. 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Donald A. Westcott Sr.
Donald Allen Westcott Sr. 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m., Sept. 7 visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.