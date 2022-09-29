Virginia Colgan, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Jesse J. Denbow
Jesse James Denbow 25, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 27, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Arlo W. Ericson
Arlo W. Ericson, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 27, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Oct. 6, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles Henry
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Charles Henry, Lees Summit, Missouri, passed on Sept. 14, 2022. Graveside Service and Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Jerry L. Long
Jerry L. Long, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jo Ann Pinkston
FAUCETT, Mo. Jo Ann Pinkston, 71, Faucett, Missouri, passed Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Roger H. Reital Jr.
Roger H. Reital Jr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 27, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, Interment Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Andrea Sturgess
Andrea Sturgess, 33, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 27, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
LaTasha L. Thaxton
LaTasha LaCole Thaxton, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
