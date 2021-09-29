Late Notices
Victor D. Martin
Victor DeWayne Martin 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 28, 2021. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Rupp Funeral Home, with a Funeral Service following at 2 p.m.
Gregory G. Noland
Gregory Gene Noland 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 26, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Donna Wenger
HIAWATHA, Kan. Donna (Lobb) Cumingham Wenger, 87, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Sept. 26, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary, service information
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.