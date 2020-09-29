Late Notices

R. Frances Albert

CAMERON, Mo. Ruba Frances (Stitt) Albert passed away Sept. 26, 2020. Frances was born March 24, 1937, to Ermal H. and Nina F. (Daniel) Stitt in McFall, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Friday Oct. 2, 2020 from 10 to 12 at the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will be held after visitation at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg, Mo.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Larry E. Arthaud

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Larry Elbert Arthaud, 77, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 1 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Charles E. Bowen

MARYVILLE, Mo. Charles E. "Charlie" Bowen, 72, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospice House, N. Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials to the family to help with final expenses, and can be sent to the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

H.L. Childress

H.L. Doc Childress, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Theresa Garner

Theresa Garner 47. of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Sept. 25, 2020; Celebration of life pending, arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Floyd Hendrix

Floyd Hendrix 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Sept.r 26, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

George E. Hovey

George Eugene Hovey 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Sept. 27, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Susan Kennedy

Susan Kennedy, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Linda L. Owens

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Linda Lee (Robertson) Owens, 73, died Friday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Services: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 1 p.m., Turning Point Church, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

James Rawls

James Poo-Poo Rawls, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Gary H. Roberts

Gary H Roberts 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Sept. 27, 2020: arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

William D. Starnes

SMITHVILLE, Mo. William Donald Bill Starnes, 91 of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30th at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, with Graveside Service following at Terrace Park Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.