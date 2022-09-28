Late Notices, Sept. 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesHelen AdairHelen Adair, 70, St. Joseph, passed Sept. 26, 2022. Funeral Arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.Harold L. WhiteHarold L. White, 87, passed Sept. 26, 2022. Funeral Arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 27, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles'It was scary': Shot fired inside Buffalo Wild Wings on SundayNurses save a life on a planeSavannah man suffers serious injuries during motorcycle crashTwo injured in accident on Belt HighwayOne hospitalized after rollover crash caused power outageHPI Products ordered to closeHomeGoods coming to St. JosephTen students hospitalized after bus crashCitizens Bank merging with Southern Bank15-year-old seriously injured in single-person crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.