Late Notices
Winona Cooper
FAIRFAX, Mo. Winona Cooper, 95, Fairfax, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: 9 a.m., Sept. 30, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax. There is no family visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Reno Herron
LAKE JACKSON, Texas Reno Herron, 45, Lake Jackson, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. Memorial Service: 6 p.m., Sept. 30, United Methodist Church, Tarkio. Family Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gerald R. Hunter
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gerald Ray Hunter, 72, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021. Funeral service: Sept. 28, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Samuel E. Owen, Jr.
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Samuel Everett Owen, Jr. 91, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri, with visitation 30 minutes before funeral time at the Cemetery. Visitation all day Tuesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Terry L. Pullen
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Terry Lee Pullen, 61, passed away: Sept. 18, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services 1 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Fairport Cemetery in Fairport, Missouri. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
