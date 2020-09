Late Notices

Stephen R. "Randy" Tompkins

MARYVILLE, Mo. Stephen R. "Randy" Tompkins, 61, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph after a brief illness.

Arrangements: pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.