Michael A. Foster, 57, passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Services are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Clyde E. Harkins
MERCER, Mo. Clyde Ernest Ernie Harkins, 91, Mercer passed away September 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the United Methodist Church, Mercer, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Lowry Cemetery, Mercer. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Donna J. Kirne
CAMERON, Mo. - Donna Jean Kirner, 81, of Cameron, passed away Sept. 24, 2022. Services are pending. Arrangements under the direction of Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com
Jean Miller
SAVANNAH, Mo. Jean Miller, of Savannah, passed Sept 24, 2022. Services pending at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah
Matthew G. Pierce
HAMBURG, Iowa Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sept. 24, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Connie Taylor
SAVANNAH, Mo. Connie Taylor, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday. Arrangements pending at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Kenneth D. Tierney Jr.
CAMERON, Mo. Kenneth Dale Tierney Jr., 57, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 23, 2022. Celebration of Life at a later date. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
