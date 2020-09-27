Late Notices
Jewell H. Bunse
Jewell H. Bunse, 95, St. Joseph, passed away from this life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Zion United Methodist Church.
Karen Foster
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Karen Foster, 81, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Helen Hartley
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Helen Hartley, 89, of Fairview, formerly of Morrill, Kansas, died Sept. 23, 2020, at the home of her daughter, in Fairview.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Adamme Hassan
Adamme Hassan, 38, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Natural Farewell: under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen "Pat" P. Jimenez-Fountain
Helen "Pat" Patricia Jimenez-Fountain, 86, of St Joseph, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at a local health care facility.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Darlene Johansen
ROBINSON, Kan. Darlene Johansen, 90, of rural Robinson, died Sept. 22, 2020, at Vintage Park in Hiawatha, Kansas.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Beverly J. Shipley
Beverly Jane Shipley, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept.25, 2020.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.