Late Notices
Charlotte A. Dickinson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Charlotte Ann Dickinson, 94, of rural Hiawatha, Died Sept. 23, 2021 at a Valley Falls, Kansas care facility.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Billie G. Geyer
ALBANY, Mo. Bille Gene Geyer, 80, of Albany, passed away Sept. 23, 2021 at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Burial with military rites will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Monday.
More information at: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Marolyn J. Henry
TIGHTWAD, Mo. Marolyn Joy Henry, 74, of St. Joseph and Tightwad, passed away Sept. 23, 2021, at KU Medical Center.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.