Late Notices

Lynda L. Anders

GLADSTONE, Mo. Lynda L. Anders, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Deborah J. Ball

Deborah Jean Ball 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Steven L. Helton

CAMERON, MO. Steven L. Helton age 73 of Cameron, Missouri, and formerly of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sept. 22, 2020 in Cameron.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

Gary B. Lemon

COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. Gary Blaine Lemon, 78, of Country Club Village, formerly of Skidmore, Missouri, died on Sept. 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial following service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Lowell Duane Morrill

EDMOND, Okla Lowell Duane Morrill, 92, Edmond, Oklahoma, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at his home in Edmond.

Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.