Late Notices
Lynda L. Anders
GLADSTONE, Mo. Lynda L. Anders, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Deborah J. Ball
Deborah Jean Ball 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Steven L. Helton
CAMERON, MO. Steven L. Helton age 73 of Cameron, Missouri, and formerly of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sept. 22, 2020 in Cameron.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
Gary B. Lemon
COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. Gary Blaine Lemon, 78, of Country Club Village, formerly of Skidmore, Missouri, died on Sept. 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial following service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Lowell Duane Morrill
EDMOND, Okla Lowell Duane Morrill, 92, Edmond, Oklahoma, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at his home in Edmond.
Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio
More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.