Late Notices
Bennett, Mary L.
BETHANY, Mo. Mary Lou Bennett, 84, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Assembly of God Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Burri, Clara P.
Clara Patricia Patti (Wilson) Burri, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Larry Ray
Larry Ray, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Andrew Stahl
CAMDENTON, Mo. Andrew Stahl, 65, formerly of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020.
Funeral Service First Baptist Church, Monday Sept. 28, 2020, 2 p.m.
Christian burial to follow at Oaklawn cemetery Maysville, Mo.
Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.