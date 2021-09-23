Late Notices
Paula Bixler
LATHROP, Mo. Paula Bixler, 71, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Sept. 20, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
Maria Cary
Maria Jody Cary, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Dr. E. R. Dalrymple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Dr. E. R. Dalrymple, 91, Springfield, Missouri, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2 p.m., Sept. 25, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port. No visitation. Services were held by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield. More information www.gormanscharpf.com
Jim Gossett
James D. "Jim" Gossett, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 21, 2021. Per Jims wishes, no visitation or services will be held. Arrangements; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Dennis S. Pickering
BRAYMER, Mo. Dennis Sherman Pickering, 59, and lifelong Braymer, Missouri, area resident passed away Sept. 20, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
