Late Notices
Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, in St. Joseph. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2
Larry D. McCracken
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Larry Dane McCracken, 73, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Service: Friday Sept. 25, 2020, noon, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Harold J. Shea
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Harold Joseph Joey Shea, 47, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Graveside services: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, 10 a.m., Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Patricia A. Vanfossen
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Ann Vanfossen, 83, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Service: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.