Late Notices
David A. Anderson
HALE, Mo. - David A. Anderson, 68, died Sept. 19, 2021. Service: Sept. 24, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Russel D. Cain
Russel Douglas Cain 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 20, 2021; Funeral services: 10 am, Sept. 24, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Carolyn E. Rejnin
WATHENA, Kan. - Carolyn Emma Rejnin, Wathena, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 20, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m., Monday, Ashland United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Ingrid Shipley
POLO, Mo. Ingrid Shipley,77, of Polo, Missouri, went to be with her Savior in Heaven on Sept. 16, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Polo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
