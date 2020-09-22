Late Notices
Daniel E. Connor
Daniel E. Dan Connor, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Danny and Diane Donahoo
ROSENDALE, Mo. Danny Donahoo, 69 and Diane Donahoo, 68, Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary S. Jones
Mary S Jones, 71, of Everest, died September 19, 2020, at her home.
Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
David F. Riddle
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. David Franklin Riddle, 70, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Graveside services: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, 2 p.m., Haseville Cemetery, Haseville.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Rose M. Shepherd
Rose Marie Pobie Shepherd, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.
Services 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral Services are under the care and direction of Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.