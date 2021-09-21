Late Notices
Linda Mae Bolling
BRAYMER, Mo. Linda Mae Bolling, 86, passed away Sept. 20, 2021. Funeral service Sept. 25, 2021, 11 a.m., Gospel Christian Center, Cowgill. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Phyllis Darlene Capps
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Phyllis Darlene Capps, 89, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Graveside Committal Service: Sept. 24, 2021, 11 a.m., Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Evelyn M. Hutton
CAMERON, Mo. Evelyn Marie Hutton, 87, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. www. polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron.
David R. Nalle
PATTONSBURG, Mo. David Ray Nalle, 62, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 17, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Sept. 23, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Floyd D. Proctor
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Floyd Dewhite Proctor, 44, passed away Sept. 18, 2021. Cremation was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Lora D. Smith
GOWER, Mo. - Lora Dean Smith, 98, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Sept. 17, 2021. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23, at Hixon-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
