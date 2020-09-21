Late Notices

Malcomb D. Barnes

Malcomb D. Barnes, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wyatt S. Curp

KEARNEY, Mo. Wyatt Scott Curp, 19, Kearney, formerly of Polo, Missouri, and Caldwell County, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, in Kearney.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

Services and memorial fund: pending.

more information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com

Randy L. Heldenbrand

OLATHE, Kan. Randy Lynn Heldenbrand, 63, of Olathe, passed away Sept. 17, 2020.

Services: pending, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Mary S. Jones

Hiawatha, Kan. Mary S. Jones, 71, of Hiawatha, died Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020, at her Everest home.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Chad R. Nold

Chad Robert Nold, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gerald Taylor

CAMERON, Mo. Isaac Gerald Taylor, 91, Cameron, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.