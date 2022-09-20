MAYSVILLE, Mo. Bonnie Ann Bates, 86, passed away: Sept. 16, 2022. Funeral and Rosary: 1 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri
Wendell Foster Berry, 85, passed away Sept. 16, 2022. Celebration of Life Sept. 24, 2 p.m., at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation Sept. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Robert E Carter
CAMERON, Mo. Robert E Carter, 65, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Sandra K. Fanning
Sandra Kay Fanning, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Ms. Fanning has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. www.ruppfuneral.com
Michael R. Nickols
Michael R. Nickols, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals
Ricky E. Roach
UNION STAR, Mo. Ricky "Rick" Eugene Roach, 64, passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Graveside Inurnment services 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022 at Union Chapel Cemetery. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Jammie D. Seippel
AGENCY, Mo. Jammie Dan Seippel 24, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Sept. 17, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.