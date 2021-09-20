Late Notices
Virgil E. Aborn
SAVANNAH, Mo. Virgil Eugene Aborn, 82, of Savannah, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at Shady Lawn Nursing Center in Savannah.
Visitation and family receiving hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Funeral services: 10 a.m Sept. 24, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.
Feel free to wear your Kansas City Chiefs or Royals attire, in Memory of Virgil.
Karen Bravo
Karen Bravo, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 18, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
