Late Notices
Thomas M. Beggs
Thomas M. Beggs, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 17, 2020.
Mr. Beggs has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
No services have been scheduled.
Thomas G. Hopp
HIGHLAND, Kan. Thomas George Hopp, 68, of rural Highland, died Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.
A. Joan Jackson
A. Joan Jackson, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at her residence.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
Johnnie M. Kieser
Johnnie M. Kieser, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday Sept. 18, 2020, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Arrangements: pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Alvin R. Manley
Alvin R. Manley, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at a local hospital.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.