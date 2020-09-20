Late Notices

Thomas M. Beggs

Thomas M. Beggs, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 17, 2020.

Mr. Beggs has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No services have been scheduled.

Thomas G. Hopp

HIGHLAND, Kan. Thomas George Hopp, 68, of rural Highland, died Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.

A. Joan Jackson

A. Joan Jackson, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Johnnie M. Kieser

Johnnie M. Kieser, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday Sept. 18, 2020, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Arrangements: pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Alvin R. Manley

Alvin R. Manley, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at a local hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.