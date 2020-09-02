Late Notices
Wallace Carpenter, M.D.
ROCK PORT, Mo. Wallace Carpenter, M.D., 94, Rock Port, Missouri, formerly Bolckow, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at his home in Rock Port.
All funeral services pending, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Wilda L. Crabtree
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Wilda Lea Crabtree, 89, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Services: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Judith A. Emmons
Judith Ann (Hawkins) Emmons, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cheryl M. Highfield
Cheryl Marie Highfield, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bessie R. Hinkle
Bessie Ruth Hinkle, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside service and interment 3 p.m., Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Vicky Simpson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Vicky Simpson, 56, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Services: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.