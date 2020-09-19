Late Notices

Delmore E. Anderson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Delmore Eugene Anderson, 89, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Graveside service: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, noon, Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow.

For more information please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Roland Barmann

MARYVILLE, Mo. Roland Rollie Barmann of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Maryville Living Center in Maryville, Missouri.

Mass of Christian Burial 11a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8pm.

Joan Humphrey

Joan Humphrey, 84, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a local health care facility. Funeral services noon, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Kent Brooner officiating, The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Cornelius Williams

Cornelius Williams, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Steve Scamman

ROCK PORT, Mo. Steve Scamman, 80, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home in Rock Port.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, United Methodist Church, Rock Port.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port,

More information available www.minterfuneralchapels.com

June M. Taylor

June M. Taylor, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Timothy R. Thacker

MIDLAND, Texas Timothy R. Thacker, 45, of Midland, Texas, and a former Hiawatha, Kansas resident, died Sept. 13, 2020.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

Gary D. Wilson

ALBANY, Mo. Gary D. Wilson, 54, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 17, 2020.

Graveside Service and Burial: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 2 to 3:30 p.m.on Monday prior to the graveside service at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Monday. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.