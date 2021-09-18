Late Notices

Quentin Bollinger

Quentin Bollinger, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 17, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Larry Brown

FAIRFAX, Mo. Larry Brown, 80, Fairfax, Missouri, died Sept. 16, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Sept. 20, Fairfax Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Burial: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri. Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig.

Shirley Ann Frakes

Shirley Ann Frakes, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial Sept. 25, 2021, 10 a.m., St. James Catholic Church. Rosary: 5 p.m. Friday, visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com

Alice Jean Kennedy

Alice Jean Kennedy, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Farewell Services at New Home Baptist Church, 10151 SW Bluff Rd, St. Joseph, 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

