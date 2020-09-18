Late Notices

Barbara A. Craig

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Barbara Ann (Weable) Craig, 90, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Naomi M. Estes

Naomi M. Estes, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept.16, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Casey R. Fry

Casey Renae Fry, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri,. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Helen Groh

Helen Groh, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

James R. Roach

MARYVILLE, Mo. James Russell Roach, 73, Maryville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Maryville.

His body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

John Seals

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

