Late Notices
Shirley J. Combs
CAMERON, Mo. Shirley Joann Combs, 84, passed away, Sept. 15, 2021. Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Sept. 20, at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation prior to the service, 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment in Cameron Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Jodean Ford
Jodean Ford, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial; 10:30 a.m., Monday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Rosary: 2:30 p.m., Sunday followed by a visitation until 5 p.m. also at the Church. Arrangements; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Joyce E. Laurence
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Joyce Elaine Laurence, 72, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Scott B. Price
TARKIO, Mo. Scott B. Price, 63, Tarkio, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Sept. 21 Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Charlene L. Thompson
MARYVILLE, Mo. Charlene Lee (Davison) Thompson passed away Sept. 16, 2021, at Parkdale Nursing Home. Graveside services Miriam Cemetery on Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
George J. Winders
RICHMOND, Mo. George J. Winders, age 91, of Richmond, Missouri, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Polo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
