Late Notices

Laurene Pittman

ELLINWOOD, Kan. Laurene Pittman, 88, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, died July 25, 2020.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information

Janice I. Supple

Janice Irene Supple, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Thomas Scott, Jr.

BETHANY, Mo. Thomas Scott, Jr., 83, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.