Late Notices
Sandra K. Alexander
BETHANY, Mo. Sandra Kay (Johnson) Alexander, 77, Bethany, Missouri, departed this life Sept. 13, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Herschel Hancock
SAVANNAH, Mo. Herschel Hancock, 90, Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary L. Higbee
BLYTHEDALE, Mo. Mary Louise Higbee, 90, Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral Services 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Plainville Cemetery, Milo, Iowa. Visitation 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Frances I. Meek
OSBORN, Mo. Frances Isabelle Meek, 90, of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021 at the Osborn Baptist Church. Funeral services Sept. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Osborn Baptist Church.
Barbara L. Robinson
Barbara L. Robinson, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Farewell Services 3 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
