Late Notices

Lisa A. Przybylski

Lisa Ann (Hunt) Przybylski, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Rosary will follow the visitation at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Lois Riley

Lois Riley, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Jessie Sims

Jessie (Mora) Sims, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Donald Sprague

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Donald "Donnie" Sprague, 52, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

Inurnment at Independence Cemetery north of Hemple, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.