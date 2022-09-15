Rita Marie Criss, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m., Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment; Savannah Cemetery. Family Visitation; 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at our chapel.
Lora E. Crowley
Lora E. Crowley, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lon E. Edwards
Lon E. Lonnie Edwards, 72, St. Joseph, died Sept. 13, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph, Memorial Park. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Margaret M. Hirter
Margaret M. Hirter, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 13, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Brenda J. Stocklas
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Brenda Joy Stocklas, 79, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Sept. 12, 2022. Service 11 a.m. Sept.17, First Presbyterian Church Plattsburg. Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept 17 at the church. Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service.
Shirley Wilson
Shirley Wilson, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
