Late Notices
Robert D. Hirsch, Sr.
HIAWATHA, Kan. Robert (Bob) Dean Hirsch, Sr., 89, of Hiawatha, formerly of Powhattan, died Sept. 13, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Jake McCall, Jr.
ROCK PORT, Mo. Jake McCall, Jr., 89, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Sept. 17, Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Sue Whitmer
HAMILTON, Mo. Sue Whitmer, 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Sept. 13, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Graveside Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Sept. 25 at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Missouri. www.bramfuneralservices.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
