Late Notices
Sheri L. Cavin
ROBINSON, Kan. Sheri Lynn (Smith) Cavin, 61, of Robinson died Thursday morning Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
Joseph A. Glenski
Joseph A. Glenski, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edward K. Neill
CAMERON, Mo. Edward Keith Neill, 67, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Rhett S. Noland
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. Rhett S. Noland, 29, Philadelphia, Mississippi, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi.
All memorial services are pending.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Beverly I. Spainhour
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Beverly Ilene Spainhour, 87, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Graveside Services: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 10 a.m., Avalon Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Frances L. Swofford
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Frances L. (Zurilla) Swofford, 79, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Sept. 13, 2020.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 1 to 3 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral home, maysville, mo
Memorials: Maysville Food Pantry
online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.