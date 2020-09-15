Late Notices

Sheri L. Cavin

ROBINSON, Kan. Sheri Lynn (Smith) Cavin, 61, of Robinson died Thursday morning Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

Joseph A. Glenski

Joseph A. Glenski, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Edward K. Neill

CAMERON, Mo. Edward Keith Neill, 67, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Rhett S. Noland

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. Rhett S. Noland, 29, Philadelphia, Mississippi, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi.

All memorial services are pending.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Beverly I. Spainhour

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Beverly Ilene Spainhour, 87, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside Services: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 10 a.m., Avalon Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Frances L. Swofford

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Frances L. (Zurilla) Swofford, 79, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Sept. 13, 2020.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 1 to 3 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral home, maysville, mo

Memorials: Maysville Food Pantry

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.