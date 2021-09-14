Late Notices

Loran R. Allen

HAMILTON, Mo. Loran Ray Allen, 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral: 2 p.m., Sept. 16, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 12:30 p.m., until service time on Sept. 16 at the funeral home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Cheryl A. Botts

Cheryl Anne Botts, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A. Beth Faires

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, Missouri, went to her heavenly home Sept. 11, 2021. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.

Amy Fisher

KIDDER, Mo. Amy Fisher, 94, Kidder, Missouri, passed on Sept. 1, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Sept. 24, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.bramfuneralservices.com

John Fostek Sr.

John Fostek Sr., 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. Rosary: 5:00 p.m. Septe. 19, at Rupp Funeral Home. Military Honors and Visitation will be held following Rosary until 7 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Fostek will be cremated following services.

Joel Good

Joel Good, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Darlene Grant

HAMILTON, Mo. Darlene Grant, 88, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Sept, 9, 2021. Funeral: 10 a.m., Sept. 14, at the Hamilton Federated Church. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 13, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Thomas E. McMurry

Thomas Elwyn McMurry 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 13, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nancy A. Workman

ALBANY, Mo. - Nancy Ann Workman, 69, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, AlbanyOnline Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

