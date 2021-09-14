Late Notices
Loran R. Allen
HAMILTON, Mo. Loran Ray Allen, 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral: 2 p.m., Sept. 16, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 12:30 p.m., until service time on Sept. 16 at the funeral home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Cheryl A. Botts
Cheryl Anne Botts, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
A. Beth Faires
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, Missouri, went to her heavenly home Sept. 11, 2021. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.
Amy Fisher
KIDDER, Mo. Amy Fisher, 94, Kidder, Missouri, passed on Sept. 1, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Sept. 24, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.bramfuneralservices.com
John Fostek Sr.
John Fostek Sr., 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. Rosary: 5:00 p.m. Septe. 19, at Rupp Funeral Home. Military Honors and Visitation will be held following Rosary until 7 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Fostek will be cremated following services.
Joel Good
Joel Good, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Darlene Grant
HAMILTON, Mo. Darlene Grant, 88, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Sept, 9, 2021. Funeral: 10 a.m., Sept. 14, at the Hamilton Federated Church. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 13, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Thomas E. McMurry
Thomas Elwyn McMurry 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 13, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Nancy A. Workman
ALBANY, Mo. - Nancy Ann Workman, 69, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, AlbanyOnline Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.