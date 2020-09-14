Late Notices

Jeffrey W. Hamilton

Jeffrey W Hamilton, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Valorie J. Hulet

CAMERON, Mo. Valorie Jo Hulet, 71, of Pattonsburg, passed away Sept. 13, 2020.

Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, Missouri.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements: Under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com

Wanda Humphrey

Wanda Humphrey, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Maben "Kelly"

Rodriquez

SAVANNAH, Mo. Maben "Kelly" Rodriquez, 71, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.