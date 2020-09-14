Late Notices
Jeffrey W. Hamilton
Jeffrey W Hamilton, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Valorie J. Hulet
CAMERON, Mo. Valorie Jo Hulet, 71, of Pattonsburg, passed away Sept. 13, 2020.
Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, Missouri.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Arrangements: Under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com
Wanda Humphrey
Wanda Humphrey, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Maben "Kelly"
Rodriquez
SAVANNAH, Mo. Maben "Kelly" Rodriquez, 71, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.