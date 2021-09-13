Late Notices
Christopher Overman
Christopher Overman, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 10, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
James R. Rogers
WATHENA, Kan. James R. Rogers, age 79, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Wathena Healthcare and Rehab.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wed. Sept. 15, at the Missouri Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial: IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
