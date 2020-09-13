Late Notices
Sheila J. Burnett
Sheila J. Burnett, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements: under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
No services at this time.
Ella M. Casebolt
Ella Mae Casebolt, 87, of Saint Joseph, passed away Sept. 12, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Shauna J. Clark
Shauna Joline Clark, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.
John Derr
John Derr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Randy Holcomb
ALBANY, Mo. Randy Holcomb, 69, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, Missouri.
Services: pending, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
More information at: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Ernest F. Huber
Ernest F. Huber, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Lois Smith
Lois Smith, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert L. Tillman, Jr.
Robert L. Tillman Jr.,64, St. Joseph, died at a local hospital Friday, Sept. 11.
Funeral arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.