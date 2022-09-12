Late Notices, Sept. 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesWilliam TwombleyFANNING, Kan. William Twombley, 97, Fanning, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, at his home.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.George L.Weathermon, Jr.FAUCETT, Mo. George Lewis Weathermon, Jr., 79, of Faucett, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Lewis Weathermon Jr. Rupp William Twombley Funeral Home Arrangement George L Mo. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 12, 2022 Late Notices, Sept.10, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 9, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBond denied as details emerge in child's deathMan dies after falling from highway overpassTwo men linked to multiple cases in custody after disturbanceAir ambulance service closing St. Joseph baseOne dead after Friday afternoon accident north of TrimbleAugust restaurant inspectionsAfter 50-year run, LeBlond Carnival set to endMan charged in connection with child's deathRivals face off in Week 3 of HS footballJeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 11th year
