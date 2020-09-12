Late Notices

Edward L. Allnutt

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Edward Ed Lee Allnutt, 75, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Service: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, 2 p.m., Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Ronnis L. Clark

Ronnie L. Clark, Sr., 70, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Don Walkup

Don Walkup, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Other Obituaries