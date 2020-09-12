Late Notices
Edward L. Allnutt
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Edward Ed Lee Allnutt, 75, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Service: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, 2 p.m., Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Ronnis L. Clark
Ronnie L. Clark, Sr., 70, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Don Walkup
Don Walkup, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Private Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery.
