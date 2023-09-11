Late Notices, Sept.11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesJon M. DavisJon Mark Franky Davis, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 7, 2023. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept.12, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.11, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.8, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChicken of the woods popular for mushroom huntersReimagined South Side bakery looks to build on the pastSchool board discord flares upBoonville High School athletic trophies accidentally given away at football gameMissing DeKalb teen found safeNew area code coming to St. Joseph by 2025As lake vanishes, talk of dredging bubbles upAtchison man dies in Sunday wreckWeek 3 HS football final scores: Lafayette earns first win, Central remains undefeatedPhantom Ball coming to Wyeth Tootle Mansion
