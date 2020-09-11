Late Notices

Charles A. Baker, Jr

MARYVILLE, Mo. Charles A. Butch Baker, Jr. 80 of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 5:30pm Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. Gregorys.

Paul E. Coate

Paul Edward Coate, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Mora Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia C. Ellison

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. Virginia C. Ellison, age78, formally of Stewartsville, Missouri, Passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Osage Beach.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday Sept. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Wayne Z. Galbraith

HAMILTON, Mo. Wayne Zobell Galbraith, 74, of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Sept. 3, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Kidder, Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Robert G. May

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Robert G. Bob May of Plattsburg, Mo., age 61, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Arrangements pending at Bailey Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.

Lennis R. Million

SEDALIA, Mo. Lennis R. Million, Sedalia, Missouri, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sept. 7, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia, Missouri.

Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sept. 19, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Dennis K. Mosser

Dennis K. Mosser, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Irvin G. Reineke

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Irvin G. Bud Reineke, 92, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sept. 6, 2020.

Private family graveside service will be held at Platte City Cemetery.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Edith A. Safford

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Edith A. (Feltis) Safford, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in st Joseph.

Graveside service, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Stewartsville Cemetery.

Visitation one hour prior at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Elizabeth Watson

Elizabeth Watson, 80, St. Joseph, died Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel

Dale L. Whitten

HOLT, Mo. Dale Lynn Bud Whitten, Sr. of Holt, Missouri, formerly of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, with family by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Mary Jane Woodley

GALLATIN, Mo. Mary Jane Woodley, 83, Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of Mercer, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Lowry Cemetery, Mercer, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.