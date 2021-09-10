Late Notices
Carol A. Brower
Carol A. (Lambing) Brower, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Larry J. Jackson
LATHROP, Mo. Larry John Jackson, 43, of Lathrop, Missouri, died Sept. 8, 2021. Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri.
Madonna Carrol
STANBERRY, Mo. Madonna Carroll, 84, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Sept. 8, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Inurnment will be at a later date in the High Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the church. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.